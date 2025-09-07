Astronomy: Saturn, nearly full moon to shine together tomorrow
On Monday, September 8, 2025, Saturn will cozy up next to a nearly full Moon in the eastern sky just after sunset.
Both will be less than five degrees apart in Pisces—super easy to spot with your own eyes.
This follows a total lunar eclipse that gave the Moon a reddish tint the night before.
Best time and direction to spot celestial bodies
Head outside soon after sunset and look east.
The bright Moon will sit right beside Saturn—about three finger-widths apart if you hold your hand at arm's length.
If you have binoculars or a small telescope, try searching for Neptune too—it'll be just left of Saturn.
Saturn will be at its biggest and brightest this year
Saturn is at its biggest and brightest for all of 2025.
You won't need fancy gear to enjoy the view, but if you have an eight-inch telescope handy, see if you can spot the famous Cassini Division—a dark gap in Saturn's rings.