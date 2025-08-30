AI's impact on jobs: Young vs older workers
AI is starting to shake up the US job market, especially for young people just entering their careers.
A Stanford study looking at payroll data found that jobs for 22-25-year-olds in fields like software development and service work have dropped since late 2022.
Entry-level roles less impacted by AI
Interestingly, older workers in these same AI-exposed jobs saw their headcount either stagnate or increase slightly.
Meanwhile, entry-level roles less impacted by AI—like nurses—have stayed steady or grown across all ages.
This means the first rungs on the career ladder are getting harder to grab for younger folks.
Wages haven't really budged since 2022
Despite all this change and talk of productivity boosts from AI, wages haven't really budged since 2022.
So while AI is changing who gets hired, it hasn't led to bigger paychecks yet—making it even tougher for young workers trying to get ahead.