Next Article
Argentina's gene-edited polo ponies: A genetic leap or a gamble?
Argentina just introduced the world's first gene-edited horses intended for polo—five foals created by Kheiron Biotech using CRISPR and cloned from a prize-winning horse.
They're built for extra speed and muscle, but the Argentine Polo Association has banned them from competitions, worried that gene-editing could disrupt traditional breeding.
The pause on commercial plans
Breeders aren't sold on this tech yet, raising concerns about its impact on classic breeding and international markets.
Kheiron Biotech has paused commercial plans until there's wider acceptance.
For now, the foals will start training while everyone keeps an eye on how regulations—and opinions—might change.