How NYT got swept up by wild Martian theories

Book details how Lowell's canal theory captivated the nation

The 1906 article, written by Lilian Whiting, ran with Percival Lowell's theory that Mars had canals built by conscious, intelligent, organic life—a claim most scientists doubted but stories like these captured imaginations for decades.

David Baron's book The Martians digs into this wild era and even mentions how big names like Nikola Tesla got caught up in the excitement.

Recently, the NYT reviewed Baron's book and reflected on its own history of getting swept up by out-there space stories.