AI's new frontier: engineers who deploy solutions directly to customers

OpenAI plans to expand its forward-deployed engineering team to about 50 engineers in 2025, while Anthropic plans a fivefold expansion of its applied AI group. Job postings for these customer-facing roles have jumped over 800% this year. The message is clear: businesses need people who can turn advanced AI into something practical and useful—fast.

Forward-deployed engineers help businesses apply AI effectively

Many companies are eager to use AI but don't have the know-how to make it work smoothly.

Forward-deployed engineers step in to customize systems, fix issues on the fly, and make sure results actually deliver value.

Their real-world experience also helps shape where AI tech goes next—so if you're into tech that makes a difference, this is definitely a space to watch.