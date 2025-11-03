AI's new frontier: engineers who deploy solutions directly to customers
In 2025, companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are on the lookout for "forward-deployed engineers"—tech pros who team up with clients to shape AI tools for real business problems.
These roles connect cutting-edge AI research with hands-on solutions in fields like finance and agriculture.
Job postings for these customer-facing roles have jumped over 800%
OpenAI plans to expand its forward-deployed engineering team to about 50 engineers in 2025, while Anthropic plans a fivefold expansion of its applied AI group.
The message is clear: businesses need people who can turn advanced AI into something practical and useful—fast.
Forward-deployed engineers help businesses apply AI effectively
Many companies are eager to use AI but don't have the know-how to make it work smoothly.
Forward-deployed engineers step in to customize systems, fix issues on the fly, and make sure results actually deliver value.
Their real-world experience also helps shape where AI tech goes next—so if you're into tech that makes a difference, this is definitely a space to watch.