ISRO to launch 7 missions before March 2026

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up for an ambitious schedule, with plans to launch seven missions before March 2026. This includes the maiden uncrewed flight of the Gaganyaan program, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced on Sunday. The Bengaluru-based space agency intends to conduct three uncrewed flights before the crewed one under this program.

Mission update Integration of hardware components underway Narayanan said the Gaganyaan program is making good progress and is in its advanced stages. He revealed that all hardware for the mission has arrived at Sriharikota, and integration of these components is underway. The first uncrewed mission, dubbed 'G1 Mission,' will be accomplished before the end of this financial year, he added.

Launch strategy 50 launches in a 5-year period Narayanan, who also serves as the Secretary of the Department of Space, revealed that ISRO plans to achieve 50 rocket launches in a five-year period. This is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the space organization. The next mission after Sunday's LVM3-M05 launch will be another LVM3 rocket launch carrying a commercial communication satellite for a client.