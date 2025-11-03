Foldable iPhone, new Apple Watch among products coming in 2026

Siri getting a glow-up too

Early in the year will see MacBook Air and Pro models with speedy new M5 processors.

Siri's getting a glow-up too, thanks to "Apple Intelligence" for better AI smarts.

Apple's also working on a smart home display that doubles as a speaker—taking aim at Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub.

By fall, look out for fresh Apple Watch models and the iPhone 18 Pro models powered by Apple's own C1 modem chip.

There are even hints of new smart home security gear in the mix.