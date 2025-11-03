100 million buildings at risk from rising sea levels

Urgent action needed

Just a 0.5-meter sea level rise could put three million buildings in danger—and much worse is possible if climate change continues unchecked.

Densely populated coastal areas and key infrastructure like ports are especially vulnerable.

The team behind the study built an interactive map to show high-risk zones, urging communities to boost flood defenses and rethink how land is used to help protect millions of people's homes and livelihoods.