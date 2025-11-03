100 million buildings at risk from rising sea levels
A new study says over 100 million buildings across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America could be at risk from rising sea levels if fossil fuel emissions aren't curbed.
Using satellite maps and elevation data, researchers found that even a small rise could have a big impact on communities living near the coast.
Urgent action needed
Just a 0.5-meter sea level rise could put three million buildings in danger—and much worse is possible if climate change continues unchecked.
Densely populated coastal areas and key infrastructure like ports are especially vulnerable.
The team behind the study built an interactive map to show high-risk zones, urging communities to boost flood defenses and rethink how land is used to help protect millions of people's homes and livelihoods.