Apple's 1st foldable iPhone to debut in September 2026

Apple is finally joining the foldable phone game, with its first foldable iPhone expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series in September 2026. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this new device will have a book-style design, opening up to a roomy 7.8-inch display and offering a handy 5.5-inch outer screen for quick access.

Design and display details The foldable iPhone will be about 4.5mm thick when open and just under 10mm folded—still pocket-friendly.

It'll sport a titanium-aluminum frame for durability without extra weight, and use Samsung's OLED tech with added metal support to help prevent those annoying screen creases.

Cameras and connectivity Expect two rear cameras and a front-facing camera for both folded and unfolded states, and full-on 5G support.

Powering it all is Apple's custom C2 modem, promising faster performance and better battery life than last year's models.