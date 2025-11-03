Next Article
Google lets you virtually try on shoes before buying
Technology
Google just rolled out a virtual shoe try-on feature, so you can check out how shoes or footwear look on you before hitting "buy."
Just upload a full-length photo, hit the "Try It On" button in Google Search, and their AI will show you a realistic preview—no more guessing if those shoes vibe with your style.
Doppl app for full outfit planning
This update builds on Google's earlier virtual clothing try-ons and is now live in Australia, Canada, and Japan too.
If you're into full outfit planning, the Doppl app (launched in June) uses similar tech for head-to-toe looks.
It's all about making online shopping more personal and way less risky.