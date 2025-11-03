Meta AI can now dub Reels in your language

How it works and who can use it

Powered by AI, this tool copies the creator's voice for a real-feel dub and syncs the audio with their mouth movements so it looks natural.

If you spot a Reel labeled "Translated with Meta AI," that's this tech in action.

Creators with over 1,000 followers on public accounts in supported regions can use it, and everyone gets to choose if they want these translations on or off right from their audio settings.