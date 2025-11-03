Next Article
Meta AI can now dub Reels in your language
Technology
Meta just dropped a new feature that can translate, dub, and even lip-sync Reels on Instagram and Facebook.
Now, videos can be enjoyed in Hindi and Portuguese too—not just English or Spanish—making it way easier for creators to reach fans across the world.
How it works and who can use it
Powered by AI, this tool copies the creator's voice for a real-feel dub and syncs the audio with their mouth movements so it looks natural.
If you spot a Reel labeled "Translated with Meta AI," that's this tech in action.
Creators with over 1,000 followers on public accounts in supported regions can use it, and everyone gets to choose if they want these translations on or off right from their audio settings.