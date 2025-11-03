YouTube might let some creators start over after termination

The catch is that this option is not available to everyone

Not everyone gets this option—creators banned for serious or repeated rule-breaking (like copyright issues) are still out of luck.

If you're eligible, you'll see the "request new channel" option in YouTube Studio when you log in.

There's a one-year wait after termination before you can apply, but appeals are still possible during that time.

Once back, creators will need to rebuild their audience from scratch and follow all the rules to stay in the game.