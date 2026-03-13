Alexa+ can now talk to you in 'Sassy' tone
Amazon updated Alexa+ to add personality styles — Brief, Chill, Sweet, and Sassy — letting you choose Alexa+'s response style or tone (personality), while voice remains a separate setting you can change independently.
You can switch styles with a simple voice command or through the app.
It's free for US Prime members and is ready to try at Alexa.com.
How do the different styles work?
Brief is all about quick answers; Chill keeps things laid-back and casual.
Sweet brings extra warmth and encouragement, while Sassy adds playful sarcasm (with some grown-up language, so you'll need adult verification).
Sassy mode is off-limits for Amazon Kids.
You can also choose from 8 voices
Each style is built on five personality traits: expressiveness, emotional openness, formality, directness, and humor.
You also get to pick from eight voices—four masculine and four feminine—to really make Alexa sound like "you."