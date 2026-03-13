Alexa+ can now talk to you in 'Sassy' tone Technology Mar 13, 2026

Amazon updated Alexa+ to add personality styles — Brief, Chill, Sweet, and Sassy — letting you choose Alexa+'s response style or tone (personality), while voice remains a separate setting you can change independently.

You can switch styles with a simple voice command or through the app.

It's free for US Prime members and is ready to try at Alexa.com.