Alexa Plus can now generate podcasts

Amazon has announced a major update for its AI assistant, Alexa Plus. The new feature, dubbed "Alexa Podcasts," allows users to generate podcast episodes on virtually any topic. All you have to do is ask Alexa Plus about a subject of interest and the assistant will research it, compile information, and provide a brief overview of what the episode will cover.

Personalization Users can customize their podcast episodes The new feature also lets users customize their podcast episodes. You can adjust things like the length, tone, and focus of the episode before it is generated. Once you're happy with the final product, Alexa Plus uses AI-generated host voices to narrate the podcast. When ready, a notification will be sent through your Echo Show device and in-app notifications on the Alexa app.

Information sources Amazon ensures content accuracy and reliability Amazon has stressed that the AI-generated podcast episodes will draw information from the 200 news publications, including Reuters, Associated Press, Washington Post, Vox, and Politico. This is to ensure content accuracy and reliability. The company hopes this will quell concerns about the reliability of AI-generated podcasts when covering news or complex topics.

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