Alibaba Cloud teams up with NVIDIA to supercharge AI

Alibaba is going all in on AI

This deal is part of Alibaba's push to go global and level up its AI game—they're ramping up its spending on AI technology beyond its previous $50 billion budget and opening data centers in Brazil, France, and the Netherlands.

With these additions, Alibaba Cloud will have 91 data centers across 29 regions.

They've also launched Qwen 3-Max, their most advanced language model yet (it's trained on a trillion parameters!) to help with coding and agentic use.