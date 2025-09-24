Alibaba Cloud teams up with NVIDIA to supercharge AI
Alibaba Cloud just announced a partnership with NVIDIA to bring advanced AI tools to its platform.
NVIDIA's Physical AI software, which can create 3D digital worlds for training things like robots and self-driving cars, is now part of Alibaba's toolkit.
The financial details are still secret, but the move combines NVIDIA's advanced AI software with Alibaba's cloud expertise.
Alibaba is going all in on AI
This deal is part of Alibaba's push to go global and level up its AI game—they're ramping up its spending on AI technology beyond its previous $50 billion budget and opening data centers in Brazil, France, and the Netherlands.
With these additions, Alibaba Cloud will have 91 data centers across 29 regions.
They've also launched Qwen 3-Max, their most advanced language model yet (it's trained on a trillion parameters!) to help with coding and agentic use.