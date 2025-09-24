Samsung's AI home ecosystem blends Galaxy, Vision, Bespoke AI
Samsung just launched its third-gen AI Home ecosystem in Mumbai, blending Galaxy AI, Vision AI, and Bespoke AI—all controlled through the SmartThings app.
The setup promises smoother connections between your devices and an easier way to manage your home.
Plus, Samsung is putting a big focus on data security with Knox and Knox Matrix.
Managing chores just got smarter
At the launch, Samsung showed how you can use your phone to control appliances or interact with devices using Vision AI's natural language capabilities.
JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, shared that this tech is all about making daily life more convenient, efficient, healthy, and safe for everyone.
With features like Galaxy AI tracking productivity and wellness, managing chores just got a lot smarter.