Alibaba's new AI model turns your prompts into 3D worlds

Alibaba has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Happy Oyster. The innovative model can generate interactive videos and 3D environments that mimic real-world physics. Happy Oyster goes up against Tencent's Humayun HY-World 2.0 model, which can reconstruct full 3D worlds from video clips.

Model innovation Model goes beyond traditional video generation tools Alibaba has touted Happy Oyster as a revolutionary AI model that goes beyond traditional video generation tools. The company explained, "Unlike traditional AI video tools that follow a one-shot workflow of 'write a prompt, wait for rendering, receive a finished clip,' Happy Oyster keeps listening and responding throughout the generation process." This means the scene reacts in real time and continues to evolve as users provide instructions.

Operational modes Directing mode lets users intervene at any moment Happy Oyster operates through two main modes: Directing and Wandering. The Directing mode creates a "running physical world where lighting, gravity, character motion, and scene causality remain continuous and coherent over time." Users can intervene at any moment using text, voice or image prompts to change camera angles, direct characters or alter storylines in real time.

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