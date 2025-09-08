The model is now available for developers across the globe via Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba unveils its largest AI model with 1 trillion parameters

By Mudit Dube 12:37 pm Sep 08, 202512:37 pm

What's the story

Alibaba has unveiled its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, the Qwen-3-Max-Preview. The new addition to the Qwen series comes with over one trillion parameters, making it a strong competitor in the AI space. The model is now available for developers across the globe via Alibaba Cloud and OpenRouter platforms. Following the announcement of the new AI model, the company's shares surged 4% on the Hong Kong stock exhange.