Alibaba's new AI assistant can chat and help with tasks
Alibaba just rolled out a fresh AI chatbot inside its Quark app, powered by their Qwen3 model.
You can chat with it using text or voice, and it's built to handle more complex tasks—following their last assistant, Tongyi, which didn't really catch on.
Quark AI Glasses
Alibaba is also launching Quark AI Glasses, available for pre-order starting at midnight on Friday on Tmall at 4,699 yuan (about $660). Shipping starts in December.
With these wearables, Alibaba is stepping into the same ring as Meta and other tech giants.
Competing with ByteDance and Tencent
This move puts Alibaba right in competition with ByteDance's Doubao (which has 150 million monthly users) and Tencent's assistant (at 64.2 million).
For context, Alibaba's previous Tongyi assistant had just under 7 million users as of September 2025.
Globally, everyone from Google to OpenAI is racing to upgrade their AI game too.