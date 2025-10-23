Alibaba's new AI assistant can chat and help with tasks

Alibaba is also launching Quark AI Glasses, available for pre-order starting at midnight on Friday on Tmall at 4,699 yuan (about $660). Shipping starts in December. With these wearables, Alibaba is stepping into the same ring as Meta and other tech giants.

Competing with ByteDance and Tencent

This move puts Alibaba right in competition with ByteDance's Doubao (which has 150 million monthly users) and Tencent's assistant (at 64.2 million).

For context, Alibaba's previous Tongyi assistant had just under 7 million users as of September 2025.

Globally, everyone from Google to OpenAI is racing to upgrade their AI game too.