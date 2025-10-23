Amazon launches AI-powered smart glasses to assist delivery drivers

Amazon has unveiled a new pair of AI-powered smart glasses for its delivery drivers. The innovative device is designed to provide a hands-free experience, minimizing the need for drivers to constantly switch their attention between their phones, packages, and surroundings. The glasses come with advanced sensing capabilities and computer vision technology that provide real-time information, such as hazards and delivery tasks, directly in the driver's line of sight.

Functionality The device can replace handheld GPS The smart glasses are equipped with a small screen that provides turn-by-turn directions, scans package codes, and takes photos as proof of delivery. They can also replace the bulky handheld GPS devices currently used by drivers. The technology is expected to save time during deliveries by providing detailed directions and information.

Features Glasses automatically activate when driver parks at delivery location When a driver parks at a delivery location, the glasses automatically activate. They help locate the package inside the vehicle and navigate to the delivery address. The device also provides easy-to-follow directions in complex locations like multi-unit apartment complexes and business premises. It is paired with a controller worn in the delivery vest that contains operational controls, a swappable battery, and an emergency button.