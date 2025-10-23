Google Photos brings 3D photos to Samsung's Galaxy XR headset

Google Photos is introducing new features for Android XR devices, including Samsung's latest Galaxy XR headset. The highlight of the update is a tool that converts regular 2D photos into immersive 3D "experiences." The feature works much like Apple Vision Pro 's "Spatial Photos" function and is expected to be exclusive to spatial Android devices, such as the Galaxy XR and other upcoming Android XR devices.

Feature demonstration Extension of existing photo-to-video feature Samsung has released a video demonstrating the new 3D photo tool from Google Photos. The feature works similarly to the existing 'photo to video' tool in the mobile app, but with an added layer of immersion for Android XR headset users. The Gemini-powered photo-to-video tool was introduced in mid-2025 and uses Google's Veo video generation model to animate still images.

Enhanced functionality Support panoramas and 360-degree images Along with the 3D photo tool, Google Photos will also support the viewing of panoramas and 360-degree images. This is because the Galaxy XR and other Android XR devices respond to movements like traditional VR headsets, making large-scale photos more realistic. These features are part of an "Immersive" mode in Google Photos for Android XR devices.