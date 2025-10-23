Google announces breakthrough in AI and quantum computing

Google has announced a major breakthrough in quantum computing with the development of a new algorithm called Quantum Echoes. The tech giant claims that this revolutionary algorithm is 13,000 times faster than the most advanced classical computing algorithms running on supercomputers. It runs on Google's own quantum chip and could lead to practical applications for quantum computing in various fields such as drug discovery and material science.

Algorithm advancement Quantum Echoes algorithm The Quantum Echoes algorithm is a major step forward in the field of quantum computing. It builds on Google's previous work with its quantum chip, Willow, which was unveiled last year. The new algorithm's speed and efficiency could be game-changers for industries such as drug discovery and material science, which rely heavily on data processing and analysis.

Potential applications Potential applications in drug discovery and material science The Quantum Echoes algorithm could be used to measure molecular structures, potentially aiding drug discovery. It could also help identify new types of materials in material science. Google engineers also hope to use this algorithm for generating unique data sets for artificial intelligence (AI) training, especially in life sciences, where good data sets are often lacking.