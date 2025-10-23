Amazon's new smart glasses are designed for delivery drivers
Amazon just revealed "Amelia," a pair of smart glasses designed to make life easier for its delivery drivers.
With built-in cameras and a tiny display for real-time directions, these glasses cut down on phone juggling and manual scanning—plus, you can get them with prescription lenses if needed.
The hands-free glasses come with a vest-mounted controller
Drivers use Amelia hands-free thanks to a vest-mounted controller with swappable batteries and a quick photo button.
In early tests across North America, the glasses have streamlined routes and package handling. They guide drivers through tricky buildings and snap proof-of-delivery photos automatically.
Amazon is planning to add more updates to the glasses
Unlike Meta's consumer-focused smart glasses, Amazon is all about boosting delivery efficiency for its huge driver network.
The company plans more updates soon—think real-time alerts for mistakes or hazards—making last-mile deliveries smarter (and maybe less stressful) than ever before.