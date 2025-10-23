WhatsApp to block AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Perplexity from January

Meta has announced a major policy change for its messaging platform, WhatsApp . Starting January 15, 2026, the company will not allow any third-party artificial intelligence (AI) assistants to operate on the platform. This includes popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity. The move is part of an update to WhatsApp's Business API policy that prevents developers of "large language models, generative AI platforms, or general-purpose AI assistants" from accessing the system.

Business move Meta's push for Meta AI The policy change comes as part of Meta's broader strategy to promote its own AI, Meta AI, on WhatsApp. The company has been integrating this technology into all its products over the past year. With more than three billion users, WhatsApp is a key platform for Meta to test and implement its AI ideas. By banning third-party chatbots, the company can ensure that only its own chatbot gets exposure on these platforms.

Operational concerns Operational concerns or something else? Meta has defended its decision by citing operational concerns. The company says that third-party chatbots put a strain on the platform due to the high volume of messages and support needed to sustain them. However, this argument is questionable as businesses using AI for customer service won't be affected by these changes.

User experience Impact on users and accessibility The new WhatsApp policy enforces a one app, one assistant strategy, which could be problematic for users who prefer using multiple apps on a single platform. For millions of users who discovered ChatGPT or Perplexity through WhatsApp, this ban will significantly change their access to these assistants. They will now have to rely on standalone apps or websites instead of accessing them through their daily messenger.