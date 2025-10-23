WhatsApp to block AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Perplexity from January
What's the story
Meta has announced a major policy change for its messaging platform, WhatsApp. Starting January 15, 2026, the company will not allow any third-party artificial intelligence (AI) assistants to operate on the platform. This includes popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity. The move is part of an update to WhatsApp's Business API policy that prevents developers of "large language models, generative AI platforms, or general-purpose AI assistants" from accessing the system.
Business move
Meta's push for Meta AI
The policy change comes as part of Meta's broader strategy to promote its own AI, Meta AI, on WhatsApp. The company has been integrating this technology into all its products over the past year. With more than three billion users, WhatsApp is a key platform for Meta to test and implement its AI ideas. By banning third-party chatbots, the company can ensure that only its own chatbot gets exposure on these platforms.
Operational concerns
Operational concerns or something else?
Meta has defended its decision by citing operational concerns. The company says that third-party chatbots put a strain on the platform due to the high volume of messages and support needed to sustain them. However, this argument is questionable as businesses using AI for customer service won't be affected by these changes.
User experience
Impact on users and accessibility
The new WhatsApp policy enforces a one app, one assistant strategy, which could be problematic for users who prefer using multiple apps on a single platform. For millions of users who discovered ChatGPT or Perplexity through WhatsApp, this ban will significantly change their access to these assistants. They will now have to rely on standalone apps or websites instead of accessing them through their daily messenger.
Data control
Control over user data and potential monopolistic behavior
Meta's decision also gives it more control over user data. Every interaction with Meta AI is an opportunity for the company to improve its recommendations and target ads. However, conversations with external assistants are ones that Meta cannot analyze or monetize. The policy is vague enough that Meta has complete discretion in defining what constitutes "general purpose AI," giving it the power to block future apps it considers competitive or outside its comfort zone.