Shield AI reveals conceptual 'loyal wingman' X-Bat drone
Shield AI just unveiled a conceptual model of the X-Bat, a new drone shaped like a mini B-2 Bomber.
The X-Bat is designed to take off and land vertically, fly over 2,000 nautical miles with a full payload, and is expected to cost close to $30 million.
With this move, Shield AI is joining companies like Anduril, General Atomics, and Kratos in the race to build high-tech "loyal wingman" drones for the US military.
Test flights planned for mid-2026
The X-Bat is set for its first test flights by mid-2026 under former SpaceX engineer Armor Harris, with production planned for 2028.
To make it happen, Shield AI secured $240 million in funding earlier this year—though the whole program could cost up to $1 billion.
The company's V-Bat drone is already seeing action with the US Coast Guard and in Ukraine.