Shield AI reveals conceptual 'loyal wingman' X-Bat drone Technology Oct 23, 2025

Shield AI just unveiled a conceptual model of the X-Bat, a new drone shaped like a mini B-2 Bomber.

The X-Bat is designed to take off and land vertically, fly over 2,000 nautical miles with a full payload, and is expected to cost close to $30 million.

With this move, Shield AI is joining companies like Anduril, General Atomics, and Kratos in the race to build high-tech "loyal wingman" drones for the US military.