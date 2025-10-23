'Ban AGI now': 1,000+ public figures warn of AI disaster
What's the story
Over 1,000 prominent personalities, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, have called for an interim ban on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) superintelligence. The list also includes computer scientists Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton, who are considered the 'Godfathers of AI.' The signatories argue that the advancement of superintelligence poses major threats to human freedom, civil liberties, dignity, control and even extinction.
Risk assessment
'Ban AGI until it can be developed safely and controllably'
The signatories have called for an interim ban on the development of this technology until it can be developed safely and controllably with strong public buy-in. They argue that while innovative AI tools could bring unprecedented health and prosperity, many leading AI companies aim to build superintelligence in the next decade. This could lead to human economic obsolescence, loss of freedom, civil liberties, dignity and control.
Definition debate
What is superintelligence?
Superintelligence, or Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), is a hypothetical stage in AI development where the technology outperforms humans in almost all cognitive tasks. However, there is no clear definition of superintelligence in the field and each tech company approaches the topic differently. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicts superintelligence will emerge by 2030 while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says it is "now in sight."
Cautionary tales
AI with agency could turn against humans, experts warn
AI experts like Bengio have warned about the emergence of AI with agency, capable of forming and executing its own plans. He noted such agents could engage in deceptive or manipulative behavior to achieve their goals and could potentially turn against humans. The letter calling for a ban was put forward by the Future of Life Institute (FLI), co-founded by MIT professor Max Tegmark.
Survey results
Only 5% Americans back unregulated advanced AI development
The letter cites recent polling from FLI, showing only 5% of Americans support the rapid and unregulated development of advanced AI tools. Meanwhile, over 73% back "robust" regulatory action on AI. About 64% said they felt superintelligence shouldn't be built until it could be proven safe or controllable. Signatories include prominent tech and business figures like author Yuval Noah Harari, former US National Security Adviser Susan Rice, actor Stephen Fry, and Prince Harry.
Expert insights
Bengio calls for public to have stronger say in decisions
Bengio, a Professor at the University of Montreal, stressed that "frontier AI systems could surpass most individuals across most cognitive tasks within just a few years." He added these advances could unlock solutions to major global challenges but also carry significant risks. To safely advance toward superintelligence, he said we must scientifically determine how to design AI systems that are fundamentally incapable of harming people and ensure the public has a much stronger say in decisions shaping our collective future.