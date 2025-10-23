'Ban AGI now': 1,000+ public figures warn of AI disaster

Over 1,000 prominent personalities, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, have called for an interim ban on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) superintelligence. The list also includes computer scientists Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton, who are considered the 'Godfathers of AI.' The signatories argue that the advancement of superintelligence poses major threats to human freedom, civil liberties, dignity, control and even extinction.

Risk assessment 'Ban AGI until it can be developed safely and controllably' The signatories have called for an interim ban on the development of this technology until it can be developed safely and controllably with strong public buy-in. They argue that while innovative AI tools could bring unprecedented health and prosperity, many leading AI companies aim to build superintelligence in the next decade. This could lead to human economic obsolescence, loss of freedom, civil liberties, dignity and control.

Definition debate What is superintelligence? Superintelligence, or Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), is a hypothetical stage in AI development where the technology outperforms humans in almost all cognitive tasks. However, there is no clear definition of superintelligence in the field and each tech company approaches the topic differently. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicts superintelligence will emerge by 2030 while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says it is "now in sight."

Cautionary tales AI with agency could turn against humans, experts warn AI experts like Bengio have warned about the emergence of AI with agency, capable of forming and executing its own plans. He noted such agents could engage in deceptive or manipulative behavior to achieve their goals and could potentially turn against humans. The letter calling for a ban was put forward by the Future of Life Institute (FLI), co-founded by MIT professor Max Tegmark.

Survey results Only 5% Americans back unregulated advanced AI development The letter cites recent polling from FLI, showing only 5% of Americans support the rapid and unregulated development of advanced AI tools. Meanwhile, over 73% back "robust" regulatory action on AI. About 64% said they felt superintelligence shouldn't be built until it could be proven safe or controllable. Signatories include prominent tech and business figures like author Yuval Noah Harari, former US National Security Adviser Susan Rice, actor Stephen Fry, and Prince Harry.