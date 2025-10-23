Apple cuts iPhone Air production by 80% amid poor demand

Apple has reportedly reduced the production of its latest iPhone Air model by more than 80%. The decision comes after the device failed to impress users in China and other markets. According to Nikkei Asia, production orders for the iPhone Air have been cut down to "end of production" levels just a week after its launch in China.

Strategy shift iPhone Air was expected to account for 10-15% production The iPhone Air was supposed to account for 10-15% of total iPhone production this year. It was also seen as a precursor to the first foldable iPhone, which is still on track for a 2026 release. Despite the low interest in the iPhone Air, demand for other models in the series has exceeded expectations.

Production adjustments Apple asks suppliers to cut back on component orders In light of the lackluster performance of the iPhone Air, Apple has asked several suppliers to cut back on component and electronics module orders for the device. A supply chain manager said that production orders for November and beyond will be less than 10% of what they were in September. Another supplier executive confirmed receiving a similar notice from Apple.