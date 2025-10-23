Apple cuts iPhone Air production by 80% amid poor demand
What's the story
Apple has reportedly reduced the production of its latest iPhone Air model by more than 80%. The decision comes after the device failed to impress users in China and other markets. According to Nikkei Asia, production orders for the iPhone Air have been cut down to "end of production" levels just a week after its launch in China.
Strategy shift
iPhone Air was expected to account for 10-15% production
The iPhone Air was supposed to account for 10-15% of total iPhone production this year. It was also seen as a precursor to the first foldable iPhone, which is still on track for a 2026 release. Despite the low interest in the iPhone Air, demand for other models in the series has exceeded expectations.
Production adjustments
Apple asks suppliers to cut back on component orders
In light of the lackluster performance of the iPhone Air, Apple has asked several suppliers to cut back on component and electronics module orders for the device. A supply chain manager said that production orders for November and beyond will be less than 10% of what they were in September. Another supplier executive confirmed receiving a similar notice from Apple.
Target consistency
Apple increases production of standard iPhone 17
Despite the changes in production for the iPhone Air, Apple is said to be sticking with its overall production target of 85-90 million units for the iPhone 17 series. The company has reportedly increased production of the standard iPhone 17 by some five million units and also ramped up orders for the flagship iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.