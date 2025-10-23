Next Article
NASA's new images show strange comet with tail toward Sun
Technology
Comet 3I/ATLAS, visiting us from beyond our solar system, has left astronomers puzzled—its tail is actually pointing toward the Sun, not away from it.
NASA's new images (still under wraps) confirm this odd behavior.
Right now, the comet's hiding behind the Sun and can't be seen from Earth.
Comet's odd behavior could lead to new discoveries
Normally, solar forces push a comet's tail away from the Sun, so this twist has experts rethinking what they know about comets.
Studying 3I/ATLAS could help scientists update their models and better understand how comets—and other small space objects—interact with our Sun.