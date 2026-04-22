Alphabet buys Wiz for $32 billion to bolster Google security

Acquisition funds boost Google Agentic SecOps

A big chunk of the money is going into Google's Agentic SecOps project, which uses smart AI agents to catch threats early and manage attacks before they get serious.

With Wiz's tech now on board, Google can offer even stronger security across platforms like AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Companies like Colgate-Palmolive and Deloitte are already seeing fewer security issues and smoother operations thanks to these upgrades.