Alphabet buys Wiz for $32 billion to bolster Google security
Technology
Alphabet acquired Wiz for $32 billion last month, and is bringing Wiz, a company known for spotting network weaknesses, into the fold.
The move is all about staying ahead of high-tech cyberattacks and making sure Google leads the pack in digital security.
Acquisition funds boost Google Agentic SecOps
A big chunk of the money is going into Google's Agentic SecOps project, which uses smart AI agents to catch threats early and manage attacks before they get serious.
With Wiz's tech now on board, Google can offer even stronger security across platforms like AWS and Microsoft Azure.
Companies like Colgate-Palmolive and Deloitte are already seeing fewer security issues and smoother operations thanks to these upgrades.