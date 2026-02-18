Altruist's Hazel AI now offers tax planning
Altruist rolled out a new AI-powered tax planning feature within Hazel in February 2026, an AI platform that takes care of the repetitive stuff for financial advisors—think reading documents and whipping up personalized tax plans in minutes.
What's Hazel all about?
Hazel lets advisors play with "what-if" scenarios (like a bonus, a home sale, a retirement transition, and family lifestyle changes) and see instant, real-time tax impacts.
It's available for $60 per seat per month, is available to firms regardless of whether they custody assets with Altruist, and Altruist serves more than 5,000 advisors.
AI in advisory
By handling admin tasks and keeping your info secure (no data used to train outside AI), Hazel frees up advisors to actually focus on helping clients.
As more firms use tools like this, expect faster service—and maybe lower fees—as the industry gets more efficient.