Amanda Askell (37): VP, research at Anthropic

With degrees from Oxford and NYU, Askell joined Anthropic after OpenAI. Her team teaches Claude by writing example messages that show the traits they want—aiming for genuine helpfulness without being overly eager or robotic.

Notable achievements and personal commitments

She champions "Constitutional AI," which means building models that are both useful and responsible.

Fun fact: she has pledged to give at least 10% of her lifetime income to charity.