Amazon and Walmart sold these dangerous chargers

Aug 29, 2025

About 1,100 lithium coin battery chargers sold on Amazon and Walmart are being recalled after US safety officials found they could be dangerous for kids.

The CPSC says the rechargeable 2032 batteries inside can cause serious injuries, including chemical burns and death, if swallowed, and urges everyone to stop using the chargers right away and keep them out of reach of children.