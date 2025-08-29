Amazon and Walmart sold these dangerous chargers
About 1,100 lithium coin battery chargers sold on Amazon and Walmart are being recalled after US safety officials found they could be dangerous for kids.
The CPSC says the rechargeable 2032 batteries inside can cause serious injuries, including chemical burns and death, if swallowed, and urges everyone to stop using the chargers right away and keep them out of reach of children.
The chargers broke Reese's Law
The chargers broke Reese's Law by coming in packaging that isn't child-resistant and missing important warnings—making it way too easy for kids to get to the batteries.
To safely deactivate any batteries you have, the CPSC suggests soaking them in water for 24 hours.
CT New Energy Technology will offer a full refund
If you bought one, CT New Energy Technology will offer a full refund, a child-safe case, or a replacement kit starting August 30, 2025.
And when you're tossing button cell batteries, remember to follow your local hazardous waste rules so no one gets hurt.