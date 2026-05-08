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Amazon cloud outage disrupts major trading platforms
The issue was triggered by high temperatures

Amazon cloud outage disrupts major trading platforms

By Mudit Dube
May 08, 2026
05:56 pm
What's the story

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of tech giant Amazon, has reported an outage at one of its data center zones in Northern Virginia. The issue, triggered by high temperatures in a single data center, has affected services for both CME Group and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. While Coinbase confirmed its problems were due to the AWS outage, CME cited unspecified technical and latency issues.

Recovery process

AWS working to restore full service

AWS is working to restore full service but has not provided a timeline for when that might happen. The company has shifted traffic away from the affected "Availability Zone" for most services as part of its recovery efforts. An "Availability Zone" consists of one or more connected physical data centers designed to operate independently within an AWS Region.

Service updates

Coinbase and CME Group restore services

Coinbase has re-enabled all markets on its exchange after facing performance issues due to the AWS outage. Meanwhile, CME Group, the world's largest derivatives marketplace, has completed essential maintenance work and users can now log in to its CME Direct trading platform. However, it did not specify what caused the technical and latency issues in the first place.

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