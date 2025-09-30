Amazon discounts Echo Pop, Echo Dot ahead of Prime Day Technology Sep 30, 2025

Amazon just dropped the prices on its Echo Pop and Echo Dot smart speakers, making it a great time to grab one before Prime Big Deal Days kick off on October 7th.

The Echo Pop now goes for $24.99 and sports a cool semisphere design plus Wi-Fi extender abilities, while the latest Echo Dot is $34.99 with better sound and a built-in temperature sensor that can automate things like fans based on your room's climate.