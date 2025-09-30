Next Article
Amazon discounts Echo Pop, Echo Dot ahead of Prime Day
Technology
Amazon just dropped the prices on its Echo Pop and Echo Dot smart speakers, making it a great time to grab one before Prime Big Deal Days kick off on October 7th.
The Echo Pop now goes for $24.99 and sports a cool semisphere design plus Wi-Fi extender abilities, while the latest Echo Dot is $34.99 with better sound and a built-in temperature sensor that can automate things like fans based on your room's climate.
Check out the deals at Best Buy and Target
You don't have to shop only on Amazon—these deals are also live at Best Buy and Target.
With their lowest prices since June, both speakers are even more accessible for anyone wanting to try out Alexa or upgrade their smart home setup without spending much.