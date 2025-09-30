'RidePods' is the 1st iOS game using AirPods as controllers
"RidePods," just launched on September 29, 2025, is the first iOS game where you use your AirPods as motion controllers.
Created by Ali Tanis, it lets you steer a motorcycle in traffic simply by tilting your head—no hands needed.
The game works with AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and third or fourth-gen AirPods that support Spatial Audio.
How to play 'RidePods'
You control direction with head movements for a more interactive feel, and there's a setting to control speed, though it may not have a noticeable effect.
Switch between first-person or third-person views, and even record gameplay or selfie videos as you ride.
While there are some minor glitches like disappearing roads, the controls stay impressively responsive.
"RidePods" might feel like a tech demo now, but it points to new ways wearables could change mobile gaming—and it's available now on the App Store.