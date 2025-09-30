'RidePods' is the 1st iOS game using AirPods as controllers

How to play 'RidePods'

You control direction with head movements for a more interactive feel, and there's a setting to control speed, though it may not have a noticeable effect.

Switch between first-person or third-person views, and even record gameplay or selfie videos as you ride.

While there are some minor glitches like disappearing roads, the controls stay impressively responsive.

"RidePods" might feel like a tech demo now, but it points to new ways wearables could change mobile gaming—and it's available now on the App Store.