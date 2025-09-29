Next Article
NASA's Dream Chaser space plane on shaky ground
NASA just tweaked its deal with Sierra Space, putting the Dream Chaser space plane's cargo missions to the International Space Station (ISS) on shaky ground.
The problem? With the ISS set to retire in 2030, there's less time for Dream Chaser to actually fly its planned missions—even though a test flight might still happen.
NASA is shifting focus to private space stations
While companies like SpaceX are still handling ISS deliveries, NASA is shifting focus to building private space stations for life after the ISS.
Even with these changes, NASA continues to work with its commercial partners and seeks new ways to keep humans working in orbit—just maybe not with Dream Chaser as originally planned.