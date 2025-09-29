Next Article
Waymo's human driver sparks online debate during LA golf concert
Technology
A video of a Waymo car cruising around a Los Angeles golf course had people guessing if the tech glitched out.
Turns out, it was just a human behind the wheel during the Sunset Sessions concerts at Penmar Golf Course—no robot meltdown here, just some online confusion.
Waymo's journey so far
Waymo kicked off its driverless service in LA last November and has hit some roadblocks along the way—think construction zone mix-ups and even a cyclist incident in San Francisco.
In June, five Waymo cars were set on fire during anti-ICE protests, causing a brief service pause.
Still, with over 100 million miles logged across five big US cities, Waymo is holding strong as an industry leader.