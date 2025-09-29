Waymo's human driver sparks online debate during LA golf concert

Waymo's journey so far

Waymo kicked off its driverless service in LA last November and has hit some roadblocks along the way—think construction zone mix-ups and even a cyclist incident in San Francisco.

In June, five Waymo cars were set on fire during anti-ICE protests, causing a brief service pause.

Still, with over 100 million miles logged across five big US cities, Waymo is holding strong as an industry leader.