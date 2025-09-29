Claude 4.5 can now code for 30 hours straight
Anthropic just dropped Claude 4.5, an upgraded AI model that can code on its own for up to 30 hours—a big jump from the previous seven-hour cap.
Besides marathon coding sessions, Claude 4.5 is smarter at finance and science tasks, scoring higher on tech benchmarks and equipped with guardrails to reduce risky outputs for business use.
Microsoft is now using Anthropic's AI in Microsoft 365 Copilot
Microsoft is now using Anthropic's AI in its Microsoft 365 Copilot, rolling out new features like "Agent Mode" in Excel and Word.
This partnership highlights both companies' focus on making AI more useful for real work—especially in industries with strict rules—rather than just consumer apps.
Anthropic, started by ex-OpenAI folks, is clearly aiming to help businesses handle complex tasks across different software with reliable AI power.