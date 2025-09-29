Claude 4.5 can now code for 30 hours straight

Microsoft is now using Anthropic's AI in Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft is now using Anthropic's AI in its Microsoft 365 Copilot, rolling out new features like "Agent Mode" in Excel and Word.

This partnership highlights both companies' focus on making AI more useful for real work—especially in industries with strict rules—rather than just consumer apps.

Anthropic, started by ex-OpenAI folks, is clearly aiming to help businesses handle complex tasks across different software with reliable AI power.