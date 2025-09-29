Next Article
ChatGPT can now help you shop online
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out Instant Checkout for ChatGPT, so you can buy stuff without ever leaving your conversation.
If you're in the US and use ChatGPT Free, Plus, or Pro, you'll see a "Buy" button on eligible products—just tap it, fill in your payment details, and you're done.
Multi-item carts and support for more countries are coming soon.
OpenAI and Stripe launch Agentic Commerce Protocol
OpenAI teamed up with Stripe to launch their open-source Agentic Commerce Protocol. This makes it easy for merchants to plug into the system and handle payments smoothly.
Stripe users get a simple setup for agent payments, while others can use Stripe's APIs or Delegated Payments Spec to join in.