ChatGPT can now help you shop online Technology Sep 29, 2025

OpenAI just rolled out Instant Checkout for ChatGPT, so you can buy stuff without ever leaving your conversation.

If you're in the US and use ChatGPT Free, Plus, or Pro, you'll see a "Buy" button on eligible products—just tap it, fill in your payment details, and you're done.

Multi-item carts and support for more countries are coming soon.