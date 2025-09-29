Next Article
How Apple's on-device AI is supercharging your apps
Technology
Apple's Foundation Models framework, rolled out with iOS 26 and macOS 26 this year, is making apps a lot smarter—right on your device.
From health to productivity, developers are using these AI features to add cool new tricks while keeping your data private and offline.
Fitness, journaling, and education
Fitness app SmartGym now turns what you type into custom workout routines.
SwingVision breaks down your tennis moves from video for instant feedback.
Journaling app Stoic creates personalized prompts without sending your info anywhere.
Over in education, CellWalk explains science terms interactively, Grammo helps with grammar questions, and Stuff makes task lists easier—all thanks to Apple's on-device AI that puts privacy first.