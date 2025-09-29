IISc researchers use machine learning to make better magnesium batteries
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have found a smarter way to make batteries store more energy, using machine learning and special "amorphous" materials.
Instead of sticking with regular lithium-ion batteries, they focused on magnesium batteries—which could potentially pack in twice as much energy per atom.
Breakthrough could mean longer-lasting, more powerful batteries
Magnesium batteries are more efficient because each magnesium atom can move two electrons (compared to lithium's one).
The IISc team used machine learning models and simulations to solve a big problem: slow ion movement.
By switching to amorphous vanadium pentoxide, they made ions zip around up to 100,000 times faster than in standard crystalline materials.
This breakthrough could mean longer-lasting, more powerful batteries with higher energy density and improved ion movement.