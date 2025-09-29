Samsung's Moving Style portable smart TV can roll around

It supports voice controls with Bixby and Google Assistant

You get Samsung's Smart TV platform with AI-powered image tweaks, Wi-Fi 5 streaming, and easy phone mirroring via Google Cast or AirPlay.

Voice controls work with Bixby and Google Assistant.

There's also a digital art store (over 3,500 pieces!) , web browser, sketching app, and optional webcam for video calls.

The sound system supports Dolby Atmos for better audio vibes.

Priced at KRW 1,440,000 (about $1,000) in South Korea—with hints of a global release in the offing!