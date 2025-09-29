Next Article
Samsung's Moving Style portable smart TV can roll around
Technology
Samsung has announced the Moving Style portable smart TV, as reported on September 29, 2025.
It packs a 27-inch QHD touch display (120Hz refresh rate) and runs on a built-in battery, so you can roll it from room to room or even take it on trips—no cords required.
You get Samsung's Smart TV platform with AI-powered image tweaks, Wi-Fi 5 streaming, and easy phone mirroring via Google Cast or AirPlay.
Voice controls work with Bixby and Google Assistant.
There's also a digital art store (over 3,500 pieces!) , web browser, sketching app, and optional webcam for video calls.
The sound system supports Dolby Atmos for better audio vibes.
Priced at KRW 1,440,000 (about $1,000) in South Korea—with hints of a global release in the offing!