Microsoft 365 Copilot gets 'Agent mode' to help you vibe
Technology
Microsoft just introduced fresh features to its 365 Copilot suite—Agent Mode and Office Agent—making Office apps like Excel, Word, and PowerPoint way more helpful.
Announced by CEO Satya Nadella on X, these upgrades are part of the new "vibe working" push, where you give the input and AI handles the heavy work.
Agent mode in Excel, Office agent for PowerPoint and Word
With Agent Mode in Excel, users can generate, check, and refine spreadsheets automatically, removing the need for advanced expertise.
In Word, Copilot now writes and formats documents with you.
And if making slides is a pain, Office Agent lets you turn text prompts into ready-to-go PowerPoint presentations or Word docs—no sweat.
The goal? Free up your time so you can focus on what actually matters.