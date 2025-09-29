Microsoft 365 Copilot gets 'Agent mode' to help you vibe

Agent mode in Excel, Office agent for PowerPoint and Word

With Agent Mode in Excel, users can generate, check, and refine spreadsheets automatically, removing the need for advanced expertise.

In Word, Copilot now writes and formats documents with you.

And if making slides is a pain, Office Agent lets you turn text prompts into ready-to-go PowerPoint presentations or Word docs—no sweat.

The goal? Free up your time so you can focus on what actually matters.