Next Article
German music rights group sues OpenAI over ChatGPT
Technology
Germany's music rights group GEMA is suing OpenAI (the folks behind ChatGPT), claiming they used copyrighted German song lyrics to train their AI—without asking first.
GEMA, which represents over 100,000 composers and publishers, says nine songs were involved.
Court's decision could set a big precedent
A Munich court confirmed that ChatGPT can actually spit out big chunks of these protected lyrics if you prompt it right.
GEMA wants damages for this, while OpenAI insists its AI doesn't copy exact texts and says users are responsible for what the chatbot generates.
The court's decision—expected November 11—could set a big precedent for how copyright works with AI in the future.