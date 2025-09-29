Snapchat now offers limited free Memories storage Technology Sep 29, 2025

Snapchat is changing things up: free Memories storage now has a 5GB limit, ending the unlimited space users have had.

If you go over, you'll need to pick a paid plan—starting at $1.99/month for 100GB. There's also Snapchat+ with 250GB for $3.99/month and Platinum with 5TB for $15.99/month.

If you hit the limit, you get a year to upgrade before the most recent Snaps over the 5GB limit start being deleted, while your oldest Snaps are saved.