Next Article
Snapchat now offers limited free Memories storage
Technology
Snapchat is changing things up: free Memories storage now has a 5GB limit, ending the unlimited space users have had.
If you go over, you'll need to pick a paid plan—starting at $1.99/month for 100GB. There's also Snapchat+ with 250GB for $3.99/month and Platinum with 5TB for $15.99/month.
If you hit the limit, you get a year to upgrade before the most recent Snaps over the 5GB limit start being deleted, while your oldest Snaps are saved.
Local backup is an option
Snapchat says most people store less than 5GB, so this change won't impact everyone. But if your Memories are packed, these new plans help cover rising storage costs.
You can also save your snaps locally if you want to keep them safe—no subscription needed for that!