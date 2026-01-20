Amazon Echo Show 11 launched in India: Price, features, more

Amazon's new Echo Show 11 is now out in India at ₹26,999. It packs an 11-inch full HD touchscreen and runs on the AZ3 Pro chip, aiming to make your smart home setup smoother and a bit more fun.

What's cool about it? You get a sharp 13MP camera with Visual ID for personalized greetings—so it actually knows who you are.

Omnisense tech lets the device react to things like temperature, or if someone walks by.

Plus, dual stereo speakers and spatial audio mean your playlists and calls sound crisp.

Smart features & privacy The Echo Show 11 supports Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Matter, and Thread for easy smart home control.

Alexa+ Early Access brings handy stuff like color-coded calendars and shopping widgets right to your screen.

And don't worry—there are physical controls for the mic and camera when you want extra privacy.