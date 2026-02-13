NVIDIA app turns your Amazon Fire TV into gaming console

The GeForce NOW app is compatible with Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (2nd Gen) and 4K Max (1st as well as 2nd Gen). The app promises seamless gameplay at up to 1080p60 with stereo sound, making gaming on your big screen a truly immersive experience—no console required.

Market impact

GeForce NOW takes on Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming

The launch of the GeForce NOW app further intensifies the competition among gaming services. NVIDIA has also added eight new games to its library, including Kingdom Come: Deliverance and some Capcom classics. This move puts GeForce NOW directly against Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming on Fire TV, giving gamers more options than ever for their cloud gaming needs.