Amazon invests $570 million to bring satellite internet to Vietnam

Kuiper will compete with SpaceX's Starlink in Vietnam

Amazon plans to build up to six ground stations in Bac Ninh province and has already set up a local company in Ho Chi Minh City.

They're now waiting for the green light on a five-year rollout that will serve homes, businesses, and government users.

The catch? Kuiper will go head-to-head with SpaceX's Starlink, which has also been approved to operate in Vietnam.