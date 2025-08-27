Next Article
Amazon invests $570 million to bring satellite internet to Vietnam
Amazon is investing $570 million to launch its Kuiper satellite internet service in Vietnam by 2030, aiming to help more people—especially in remote areas—get online.
The news dropped after a meeting between Vietnam's Deputy Minister Pham Duc Long and Amazon's Gonzalo de Dios, highlighting a big push for digital access.
Kuiper will compete with SpaceX's Starlink in Vietnam
Amazon plans to build up to six ground stations in Bac Ninh province and has already set up a local company in Ho Chi Minh City.
They're now waiting for the green light on a five-year rollout that will serve homes, businesses, and government users.
The catch? Kuiper will go head-to-head with SpaceX's Starlink, which has also been approved to operate in Vietnam.