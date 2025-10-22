Amazon is deploying robots to replace human workers in warehouses

Meet the robots: Sparrow, Robin, Proteus, and Cardinal

Each robot has a specialty: Sparrow uses computer vision to pick items from bins, while Robin and Cardinal (robotic arms) help with sorting and loading packages using suction tech.

Proteus, launched in 2022, stands out as Amazon's first fully autonomous mobile robot—it navigates around people on its own and moves carts to shipping docks, cutting down on heavy lifting by humans.