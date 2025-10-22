Amazon is deploying robots to replace human workers in warehouses
Amazon is rolling out smart robots like Sparrow, Proteus, and Cardinal to handle warehouse tasks more efficiently and safely.
This push for automation is part of Amazon's ongoing effort to make its operations faster and less risky for workers.
Meet the robots: Sparrow, Robin, Proteus, and Cardinal
Each robot has a specialty: Sparrow uses computer vision to pick items from bins, while Robin and Cardinal (robotic arms) help with sorting and loading packages using suction tech.
Proteus, launched in 2022, stands out as Amazon's first fully autonomous mobile robot—it navigates around people on its own and moves carts to shipping docks, cutting down on heavy lifting by humans.
With robots taking over manual tasks, warehouse jobs are evolving
With robots taking over repetitive jobs like loading and cart moving, warehouse roles are shifting from manual labor to supervising these machines.
The goal? Safer workplaces and more efficient processes—so humans can focus on smarter tasks instead of just heavy lifting.