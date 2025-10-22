Professor Eknath Chitnis (100) who laid ISRO's foundation passes away

His work included bringing Kalam into ISRO

Chitnis was behind the selection of launch sites like Thumba and Sriharikota—places that became central to India's rocket launches.

As director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre, he led projects like the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE) in 1975-76, bringing educational TV to 2,400 villages using NASA satellites.

He also played a key role in bringing APJ Abdul Kalam into ISRO and was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1985 for his contributions.